FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Issued By Oppenheimer

Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Hormel Foods in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.80 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.70. The consensus estimate for Hormel Foods’ current full-year earnings is $1.75 per share.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.05). Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

HRL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Stephens decreased their price target on Hormel Foods from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.71.

Shares of Hormel Foods stock opened at $37.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $20.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.18. Hormel Foods has a twelve month low of $37.78 and a twelve month high of $55.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.39.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HRL. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust bought a new stake in Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $99,995,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 58.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,764,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,300 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 331.6% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,263,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,435,000 after purchasing an additional 971,113 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $38,214,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,970,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,835,000 after buying an additional 826,681 shares during the last quarter. 39.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment focuses on the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

