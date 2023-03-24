Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI) to Post FY2025 Earnings of $0.52 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI – Get Rating) (NYSE:FSM) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the year. The consensus estimate for Fortuna Silver Mines’ current full-year earnings is $0.41 per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Pi Financial cut Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.75 to C$6.25 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.85 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.50 to C$6.25 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.75 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of TSE:FVI opened at C$4.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.75 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.66. Fortuna Silver Mines has a twelve month low of C$2.82 and a twelve month high of C$5.76.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and mining of precious and base metal deposits in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine situated in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.

