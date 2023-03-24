Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY)

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Hathorn now expects that the basic materials company will earn $1.32 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.38. The consensus estimate for Stora Enso Oyj’s current full-year earnings is $1.14 per share.

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). Stora Enso Oyj had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SEOAY. Bank of America upgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Stora Enso Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.83.

Shares of SEOAY opened at $12.80 on Friday. Stora Enso Oyj has a 1 year low of $11.91 and a 1 year high of $21.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.16.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be issued a $0.5096 dividend. This is a positive change from Stora Enso Oyj’s previous dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 3.89%. Stora Enso Oyj’s dividend payout ratio is 24.88%.

Stora Enso Oyj engages in the manufacturing and marketing of newsprint, book paper, magazine paper, fine paper, consumer board, industrial packaging, and wood products. It operates through the following divisions: Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Forest, Paper, and Other. The Packaging Solutions division develops fibre-based packaging, and operates at every stage of the value chain from pulp production, material and packaging production to recycling.

