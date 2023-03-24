Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. to Post FY2025 Earnings of $0.38 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (NYSE:FSM)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) – National Bank Financial issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Fortuna Silver Mines in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the year. The consensus estimate for Fortuna Silver Mines’ current full-year earnings is $0.29 per share.

Several other brokerages have also commented on FSM. StockNews.com lowered Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.50 to C$6.25 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.85 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut Fortuna Silver Mines from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Fortuna Silver Mines Trading Up 4.5 %

FSM opened at $3.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.87. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 52 week low of $2.05 and a 52 week high of $4.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.52 and a 200-day moving average of $3.27.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The company had revenue of $164.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.00 million. Fortuna Silver Mines had a negative net margin of 19.92% and a positive return on equity of 3.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortuna Silver Mines

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 84.9% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 104,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 48,127 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 2.8% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 720,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 19,660 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,400,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 39.4% during the third quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 150,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 42,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 142,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.

