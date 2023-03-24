Jefferies Financial Group Comments on VNET Group, Inc.’s FY2027 Earnings (NASDAQ:VNET)

VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for VNET Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Lee forecasts that the information technology services provider will earn $1.07 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for VNET Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.70) per share.

Get VNET Group alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on VNET Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Nomura downgraded VNET Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday.

VNET Group Stock Up 16.4 %

Institutional Trading of VNET Group

VNET stock opened at $3.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.18. VNET Group has a 52 week low of $2.90 and a 52 week high of $7.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Natixis purchased a new position in VNET Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VNET Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $177,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of VNET Group by 154.5% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 35,631 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 21,631 shares in the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in shares of VNET Group in the fourth quarter worth $668,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in VNET Group in the fourth quarter valued at $3,945,000.

VNET Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VNET Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. Its services include interconnectivity, colocation or data center managed hosting services, and cloud services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang on October 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VNET Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VNET Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.