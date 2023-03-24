Siltronic AG (OTCMKTS:SSLLF) Expected to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $12.66 Per Share

Siltronic AG (OTCMKTS:SSLLF – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Siltronic in a report issued on Thursday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Hesse forecasts that the company will earn $12.66 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Siltronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Oddo Bhf cut shares of Siltronic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €85.00 ($91.40) target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.00.
Siltronic AG engages in the production of hyper pure silicon wafers used for semiconductor devices. It offers standard special and ultimate silicon TM, which includes polish wafers, epitaxial wafers, float zone, and power products. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Munchen, Germany.
