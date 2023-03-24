Siltronic AG (OTCMKTS:SSLLF) Expected to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $12.66 Per Share

Siltronic AG (OTCMKTS:SSLLF – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Siltronic in a report issued on Thursday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Hesse forecasts that the company will earn $12.66 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Get Siltronic alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Siltronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Oddo Bhf cut shares of Siltronic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €85.00 ($91.40) target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Siltronic Price Performance

Siltronic Company Profile

Shares of OTCMKTS:SSLLF opened at $72.69 on Friday. Siltronic has a 52 week low of $54.77 and a 52 week high of $109.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.85.

(Get Rating)

Siltronic AG engages in the production of hyper pure silicon wafers used for semiconductor devices. It offers standard special and ultimate silicon TM, which includes polish wafers, epitaxial wafers, float zone, and power products. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Munchen, Germany.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Siltronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siltronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.