Kronos Worldwide, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $1.00 Per Share (NYSE:KRO)

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kronos Worldwide in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 22nd. Zacks Research analyst A. Barman forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $1.00 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Kronos Worldwide’s current full-year earnings is $0.69 per share.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Kronos Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kronos Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.67.

Kronos Worldwide Price Performance

Kronos Worldwide Announces Dividend

Shares of KRO stock opened at $8.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $991.67 million, a PE ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.23. Kronos Worldwide has a 12 month low of $8.25 and a 12 month high of $19.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.84%. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.45%.

Institutional Trading of Kronos Worldwide

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 35,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Kronos Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in Kronos Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 44,195 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 18,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Kronos Worldwide by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 315,885 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,969,000 after buying an additional 12,266 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.91% of the company’s stock.

Kronos Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kronos Worldwide, Inc engages in the production and marketing of value-added titanium dioxide pigments. Its products are used for coatings and inks, plastics, paper and paper laminates, man-made fibers, health, food, and beauty, and ceramic, glass, and welding rods applications. The firm also offers assistance in pigment selection, consultation, on-site training, testing on lab scale equipment, and weathering tests technical services.

