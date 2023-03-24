Research Analysts Set Expectations for Crescent Point Energy Corp.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:CPG)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG – Get Rating) (NYSE:CPG) – Stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 22nd. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif forecasts that the company will earn $1.48 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Crescent Point Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.35 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Crescent Point Energy’s FY2025 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CPG. Raymond James raised Crescent Point Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. CIBC cut their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$15.25 to C$15.50 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

Crescent Point Energy Stock Down 0.7 %

Crescent Point Energy Announces Dividend

CPG stock opened at C$9.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.11, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.76, a PEG ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.64. Crescent Point Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$7.57 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.74.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.032 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.67%.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

