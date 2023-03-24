Gallacher Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,239 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crocs by 6,750.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 411 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs during the third quarter worth $56,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 269.0% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 915 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 18.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,227 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Crocs by 56.6% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,821 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CROX opened at $120.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.74. Crocs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.08 and a 52 week high of $143.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.89.

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The textile maker reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $945.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.16 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 118.32% and a net margin of 15.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Crocs news, EVP Daniel P. Hart sold 10,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 247,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,209,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Crocs news, EVP Daniel P. Hart sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 247,360 shares in the company, valued at $27,209,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ian Bickley sold 5,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.92, for a total value of $738,702.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,959 shares in the company, valued at $6,154,829.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,571 shares of company stock worth $8,354,696 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Crocs from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Crocs from $107.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Crocs from $118.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Crocs from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Crocs from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crocs presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.29.

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale, and distribution of casual footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Latin America (EMEALA), and HEYDUDE Brand.

