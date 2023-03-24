80,320 Shares in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) Acquired by Gallacher Capital Management LLC

Gallacher Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 80,320 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Mizuho Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,695,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 30.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,100,083 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637,617 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 6.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,435,393 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,679,000 after purchasing an additional 502,830 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 12.5% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,126,795 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,121,000 after buying an additional 457,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 330.5% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 247,586 shares of the bank’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 190,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Mizuho Financial Group Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Mizuho Financial Group stock opened at $2.80 on Friday. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $3.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $35.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Mizuho Financial Group

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MFG. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mizuho Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company which engages in the provision of financial services such as banking, trust banking, securities, and others. It operates through the following segments: Mizuho Bank Ltd. (MHKB), Mizuho Trust & Banking Co, Ltd. (MHTB), and Mizuho Securities Co, Ltd.

