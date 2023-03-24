Gallacher Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,322 Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,322 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,293 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.7% during the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Renasant Bank grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 4.7% during the third quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 1,634 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 4,662 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

CDNS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.55.

In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.56, for a total value of $39,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,682,858.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Cadence Design Systems news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 42,500 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.39, for a total transaction of $7,369,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 602,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,482,906.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.56, for a total value of $39,390.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,682,858.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 270,147 shares of company stock valued at $52,161,929 over the last ninety days. 1.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $207.00 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.32 and a 12 month high of $209.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $191.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.87. The company has a market cap of $56.50 billion, a PE ratio of 66.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.07.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $899.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.23 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 33.89%. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, China, Other Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Japan.

