Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $2.82 Million Stock Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,686 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $2,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 40.7% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,897 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 4.2% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 30,885 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the third quarter worth approximately $1,265,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the third quarter worth approximately $6,816,000. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $275,000. 64.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FTNT shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Fortinet from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Fortinet from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Fortinet from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.39.

Fortinet Price Performance

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $63.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.59 billion, a PE ratio of 59.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.14. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.61 and a 1 year high of $71.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.33.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 309.63% and a net margin of 19.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Fortinet

In other Fortinet news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total value of $465,738.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,590,371.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fortinet news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total value of $465,738.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,590,371.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 98,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total value of $5,920,147.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,962.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 932,484 shares of company stock worth $53,877,379. 18.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fortinet Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

