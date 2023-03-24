AdvisorNet Financial Inc Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,599 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,922,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,432,442,000 after purchasing an additional 509,174 shares during the period. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 55.4% during the third quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 8,785,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $492,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132,027 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,051,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $450,952,000 after purchasing an additional 246,210 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,783,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $435,928,000 after purchasing an additional 307,120 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,561,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $410,045,000 after purchasing an additional 741,436 shares during the period. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $69.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.26 and a 200-day moving average of $65.20. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $54.61 and a 1-year high of $75.38.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.