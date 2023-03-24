iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Shares Sold by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 423 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 650,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,434,000 after purchasing an additional 6,525 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,195,000. Finally, TIAA FSB raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 5,476,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,119,000 after purchasing an additional 93,481 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF stock opened at $134.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $114.66 and a twelve month high of $163.30.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.