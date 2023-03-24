Leavell Investment Management Inc. Purchases 4,743 Shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV – Get Rating) by 47.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,687 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,743 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF were worth $822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. City State Bank boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 805.9% during the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 5,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 4,610 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 163.7% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 13,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 4,655 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of IDEV opened at $58.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.88. iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $47.01 and a one year high of $65.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.76.

About iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF

The iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (IDEV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid, and small-cap stocks from developed countries, excluding the US. IDEV was launched on Mar 21, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

