Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Shares Bought by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,263 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,075 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Equitable were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equitable by 29.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equitable by 80.9% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Equitable by 91.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Equitable by 9.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in Equitable in the third quarter valued at about $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Equitable

In related news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $205,578.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,062 shares in the company, valued at $686,833.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Robin M. Raju bought 2,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.78 per share, for a total transaction of $49,842.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,226 shares in the company, valued at $2,288,254.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $205,578.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,833.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Equitable Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EQH shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Equitable from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Equitable in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Equitable from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Equitable from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.67.

Shares of EQH opened at $23.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.69. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.35 and a 1-year high of $33.24. The stock has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.44.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. Equitable’s quarterly revenue was down 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equitable Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.26%.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segment: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment includes annuity products, which primarily meet the needs of individuals saving for retirement or seeking retirement income.

Featured Stories

