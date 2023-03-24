Leavell Investment Management Inc. Purchases 3,705 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Get Rating) by 71.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,905 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,705 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 188.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 137,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,559,000 after purchasing an additional 89,885 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 1st quarter worth $693,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 1st quarter worth $2,529,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 161.4% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 30,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 18,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPGP opened at $82.33 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 12-month low of $73.71 and a 12-month high of $93.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.90.

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

