Leavell Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 30.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,415 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VDE. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 368.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the first quarter worth $44,000.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VDE opened at $108.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $119.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.42. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $90.87 and a 1 year high of $132.63.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

