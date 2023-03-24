Leavell Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 42.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,192 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 18,928 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $881,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial raised Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Cowen dropped their target price on Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Comcast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.29.

Insider Activity

Comcast Stock Down 0.6 %

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 37,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total value of $75,467.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,507,693 shares in the company, valued at $39,600,616.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock worth $19,025,007 over the last three months. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CMCSA opened at $35.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $151.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.23, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $48.42.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $30.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.48%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

