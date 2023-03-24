24,672 Shares in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Purchased by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 24,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 78.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 378,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,754,000 after purchasing an additional 166,034 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 65,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 6,249 shares during the last quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 110.8% in the second quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 231,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,066,000 after acquiring an additional 121,941 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 15,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 12.6% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter.

SPEM opened at $33.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.69. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $29.80 and a twelve month high of $40.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.33.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

