Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $891,000 Holdings in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM – Get Rating) by 39.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,252 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF were worth $891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF during the third quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF during the third quarter worth $286,000.

Shares of XCEM opened at $26.55 on Friday. Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF has a 12 month low of $23.11 and a 12 month high of $31.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.90.

The Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (XCEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index that provides broad equity exposure to emerging markets excluding China. XCEM was launched on Sep 2, 2015 and is managed by Columbia.

