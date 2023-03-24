Leavell Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IP. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its position in International Paper by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 6,081,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $210,614,000 after buying an additional 1,099,100 shares during the period. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in International Paper by 13,649.1% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,002,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 994,883 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in International Paper by 235.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,313,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,957,000 after purchasing an additional 922,302 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in International Paper by 117.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,591,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,450,000 after purchasing an additional 860,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in International Paper by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,160,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $191,991,000 after purchasing an additional 557,451 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IP opened at $34.11 on Friday. International Paper has a 1-year low of $30.69 and a 1-year high of $50.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.37 and a 200 day moving average of $36.00. The firm has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

In other International Paper news, CEO Mark S. Sutton sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total value of $2,939,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 143,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,944,940. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mark S. Sutton sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total value of $2,939,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,944,940. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph R. Saab sold 1,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $60,271.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,069.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,567 shares of company stock worth $3,261,447. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on IP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Paper in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Argus increased their price target on shares of International Paper from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of International Paper from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of International Paper from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.82.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

