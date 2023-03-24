Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Reduces Stock Position in iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lessened its position in shares of iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR – Get Rating) by 46.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 465,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 396,847 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in iStar were worth $3,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in iStar by 1,428.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iStar by 7,576.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 4,849 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of iStar by 64.1% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,655 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of iStar by 33.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iStar in the second quarter worth about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STAR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded iStar from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Raymond James downgraded iStar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on iStar in a research note on Saturday, March 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

iStar Stock Performance

About iStar

NYSE STAR opened at $6.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $594.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.34. iStar Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.55 and a twelve month high of $24.28. The company has a current ratio of 10.40, a quick ratio of 10.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.17 and a 200 day moving average of $9.12.

iStar, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the financing, investing, and development of real estate and related projects. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Finance, Net Lease, Operating Properties, Land and Development, and Corporate and Other. The Real Estate Finance segment is involved in all of the activities of the company related to senior and mezzanine real estate loans and real estate related securities.

See Also

