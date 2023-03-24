Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Sells 27,560 Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC reduced its position in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,560 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned 0.06% of New York Times worth $3,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in New York Times during the second quarter worth $755,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of New York Times by 242.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 930,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,975,000 after purchasing an additional 659,430 shares during the last quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New York Times by 5.4% in the third quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of New York Times by 37.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of New York Times by 105.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 100,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after purchasing an additional 51,699 shares during the last quarter. 99.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on NYT. Barclays upgraded shares of New York Times from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of New York Times from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of New York Times in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of New York Times from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of New York Times from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.08.

NYT stock opened at $37.67 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.90. The New York Times Company has a 52 week low of $27.58 and a 52 week high of $47.67. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 35.88 and a beta of 0.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. This is an increase from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.29%.

New York Times declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other New York Times news, CFO Roland A. Caputo sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total transaction of $493,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,853 shares in the company, valued at $2,478,922.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other New York Times news, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 29,758 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $1,191,807.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,610 shares in the company, valued at $2,988,130.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Roland A. Caputo sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total transaction of $493,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,853 shares in the company, valued at $2,478,922.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It offers news products and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm also manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

