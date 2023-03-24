Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) Shares Sold by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) by 68.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 387,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 842,702 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Momentive Global worth $2,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNTV. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Momentive Global by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 70,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 8,922 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Momentive Global by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 70,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 24,693 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Momentive Global by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,477,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,097,000 after acquiring an additional 625,091 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Momentive Global by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 481,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,825,000 after acquiring an additional 8,897 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Momentive Global by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,289,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,827,000 after acquiring an additional 113,301 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Momentive Global alerts:

Momentive Global Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Momentive Global stock opened at $9.25 on Friday. Momentive Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.14 and a fifty-two week high of $18.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Momentive Global ( NASDAQ:MNTV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.06. Momentive Global had a negative return on equity of 25.33% and a negative net margin of 18.69%. The company had revenue of $122.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.05 million. On average, research analysts predict that Momentive Global Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

MNTV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Momentive Global from $13.00 to $9.46 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Momentive Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Momentive Global from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Craig Hallum lowered Momentive Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Momentive Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $10.00 to $9.46 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Momentive Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Momentive Global news, insider Clarence Ewell sold 5,898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total transaction of $45,768.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 251,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,955,209.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Clarence Ewell sold 5,898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total value of $45,768.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,955,209.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 13,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total value of $104,480.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,458,534 shares in the company, valued at $11,318,223.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,659 shares of company stock valued at $314,613 in the last quarter. 17.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Momentive Global

(Get Rating)

Momentive Global, Inc engages in providing Software-as-a-Service solutions that help businesses collect and analyze stakeholder sentiment at scale. It operates through the United States, Canada, Ireland, Netherland, and Rest of World geographical segments. The company was founded by Ryan Finley in 1999 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Momentive Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momentive Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.