Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Decreases Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC cut its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,575 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 583 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FDX. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in FedEx in the second quarter worth about $30,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 72.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have recently weighed in on FDX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $190.00 to $217.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $179.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.68.
Insider Activity at FedEx
FedEx Stock Performance
Shares of FDX opened at $216.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $203.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $54.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $141.92 and a 52-week high of $248.76.
FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.74 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.59 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 14.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.
FedEx Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.72%.
FedEx Company Profile
FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FedEx (FDX)
- Can Darden Restaurants Hit New Highs In 2023?
- These 3 Chip Stocks May Be Approaching A Buy Point Soon
- KB Home Strong Results Lift Prices
- Chewy Stock Is Setting Up For Long-Term Profitable Growth
- Why Wall Street Loves These 3 Penny Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.