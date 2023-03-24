Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Decreases Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC cut its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,575 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 583 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FDX. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in FedEx in the second quarter worth about $30,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 72.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FDX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $190.00 to $217.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $179.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.68.

Insider Activity at FedEx

FedEx Stock Performance

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $175.83 per share, with a total value of $49,232.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,844.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FDX opened at $216.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $203.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $54.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $141.92 and a 52-week high of $248.76.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.74 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.59 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 14.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.72%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Featured Articles

