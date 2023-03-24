Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Sells 5,112 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC trimmed its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 52,056 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 5,112 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Intel by 4,407.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $814,727,000 after acquiring an additional 16,074,485 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Intel by 114.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 15,152,975 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $390,492,000 after acquiring an additional 8,080,700 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Intel by 125.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 9,132,614 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $235,347,000 after acquiring an additional 5,085,561 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Intel by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 180,279,279 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,645,797,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Intel by 107.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 274,813 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,082,000 after acquiring an additional 3,936,526 shares during the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at $480,216. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.83 per share, with a total value of $250,470.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,470. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $549,768 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intel Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently commented on INTC shares. Susquehanna raised Intel from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Intel from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on Intel from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $29.50 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.48.

Intel stock opened at $29.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.01 and a 200-day moving average of $28.06. The firm has a market cap of $120.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.81. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $52.51.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, May 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 74.49%.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Featured Articles

