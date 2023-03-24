MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Acquired by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,134 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MELI. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,783,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,787,246,000 after acquiring an additional 357,308 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,195,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,568,000 after purchasing an additional 192,608 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter worth $121,601,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 2nd quarter worth $89,968,000. Finally, Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 307,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,673,000 after purchasing an additional 112,170 shares during the period. 80.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

Shares of MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,191.55 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,163.15 and a 200 day moving average of $985.43. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $600.68 and a 12 month high of $1,275.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $1.14. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 29.09% and a net margin of 4.57%. MercadoLibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.92) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MELI. BTIG Research increased their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,245.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,450.00 to $1,685.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays increased their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,250.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,100.00 to $1,460.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,305.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at MercadoLibre

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,256.00, for a total value of $188,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MercadoLibre Profile

(Get Rating)

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.