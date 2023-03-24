AdvisorNet Financial Inc Raises Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,908 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SHW shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $242.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.39.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $209.06 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $229.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.92. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $195.24 and a twelve month high of $285.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The company has a market cap of $53.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.07.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.05. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 90.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This is a boost from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 31.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total transaction of $607,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,145.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO John G. Morikis acquired 2,207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $226.70 per share, with a total value of $500,326.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,344 shares in the company, valued at $52,445,684.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total transaction of $607,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,145.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

Further Reading

