AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 2,664 Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc reduced its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,664 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,373,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 96,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,067,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 75,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,573,000.

Dimensional International Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF stock opened at $31.03 on Friday. Dimensional International Value ETF has a one year low of $25.52 and a one year high of $34.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.21.

Dimensional International Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

