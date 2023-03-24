AdvisorNet Financial Inc Purchases 238 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 587.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PNC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $164.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. UBS Group downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $190.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.27 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.36.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

PNC stock opened at $122.13 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.95 and a 12 month high of $198.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $152.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.03. The stock has a market cap of $48.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.46). The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 25.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.86 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 13th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO William S. Demchak acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $129.70 per share, with a total value of $129,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,349 shares in the company, valued at $68,137,765.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO William S. Demchak acquired 6,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $153.38 per share, with a total value of $1,004,639.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,924 shares in the company, valued at $74,070,883.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William S. Demchak acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $129.70 per share, with a total value of $129,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 525,349 shares in the company, valued at $68,137,765.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.