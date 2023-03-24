AdvisorNet Financial Inc Decreases Stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lowered its stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICSH. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 193,366.3% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,787,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,519,000 after acquiring an additional 7,782,994 shares during the period. Rain Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $21,605,000. Capital Advantage Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 948,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,450,000 after purchasing an additional 216,559 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 392.3% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 178,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,906,000 after purchasing an additional 141,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 226.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 130,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,547,000 after purchasing an additional 90,847 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS ICSH opened at $50.27 on Friday. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.98 and a one year high of $50.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.05.

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

