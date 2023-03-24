SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Acquired by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,392 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 35.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $38.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.06. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $34.17 and a one year high of $42.97. The firm has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

