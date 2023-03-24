AdvisorNet Financial Inc Trims Holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc trimmed its position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 969 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRL. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,030,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,640,000 after acquiring an additional 8,636 shares during the last quarter. 39.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on HRL. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hormel Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.71.

Hormel Foods Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE HRL opened at $37.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.18. Hormel Foods Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.78 and a fifty-two week high of $55.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 7.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Profile

(Get Rating)

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment focuses on the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

