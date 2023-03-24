AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $839,000 Position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 124 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Bunge were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bunge in the 4th quarter worth about $1,364,000. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Bunge by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 30,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,060,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Bunge by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 64,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,459,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB bought a new position in shares of Bunge in the 4th quarter worth about $5,617,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Bunge by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 27,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered Bunge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Bunge in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bunge in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.13.

Bunge Price Performance

BG stock opened at $93.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.75. Bunge Limited has a 52-week low of $80.41 and a 52-week high of $128.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.83.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $16.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.20 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.49 EPS. Research analysts expect that Bunge Limited will post 11.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bunge Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Bunge’s payout ratio is presently 23.76%.

Bunge Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company. engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

Featured Articles

