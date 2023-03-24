AdvisorNet Financial Inc Trims Stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc reduced its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,854 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FPE. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 168,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after acquiring an additional 31,948 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 207,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after acquiring an additional 5,193 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2,997.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 477,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,979,000 after acquiring an additional 462,387 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 889,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,848,000 after acquiring an additional 54,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 290.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 302,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,255,000 after acquiring an additional 225,148 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FPE opened at $15.57 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.12. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12-month low of $15.42 and a 12-month high of $19.09.

About First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

