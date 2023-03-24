Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) Shares Purchased by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,964 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned 0.05% of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF worth $827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $18.83 on Friday. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $18.53 and a 12-month high of $22.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.50.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a boost from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th.

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

