AdvisorNet Financial Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,212 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned 1.22% of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January worth $795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January during the third quarter worth $107,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 322.2% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 61,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 47,131 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter worth $361,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 42.4% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 8,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 18.7% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF - January alerts:

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of EJAN stock opened at $27.80 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.02. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January has a 12 month low of $24.22 and a 12 month high of $29.38.

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January Company Profile

The Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (EJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI Emerging Markets Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.