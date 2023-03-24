Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Price Target Lowered to $34.00 at Morgan Stanley

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

VSAT has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Viasat in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. William Blair lowered Viasat from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on Viasat from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Viasat in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Viasat presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:VSAT opened at $30.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.62. Viasat has a 52-week low of $25.38 and a 52-week high of $50.59.

In other Viasat news, EVP Keven K. Lippert sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.43, for a total transaction of $90,261.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,924 shares in the company, valued at $298,329.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 8,400 shares of company stock worth $281,433 over the last quarter. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Viasat in the third quarter worth about $8,079,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Viasat by 8.1% during the third quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 791,830 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,937,000 after buying an additional 59,620 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Viasat during the third quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Lewis Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Viasat by 15.5% during the third quarter. Lewis Capital Management LLC now owns 21,322 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new stake in Viasat during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.

