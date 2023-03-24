AdvisorNet Financial Inc Acquires 482 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,108 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in General Electric were worth $763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in General Electric by 178.6% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,966,680 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,844,309,000 after purchasing an additional 18,569,368 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in General Electric by 266.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,324,957 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $275,370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145,000 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the second quarter valued at about $46,709,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in General Electric by 5.6% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,761,615 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $851,982,000 after purchasing an additional 725,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in General Electric by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,108,801 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,330,997,000 after purchasing an additional 625,757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on GE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on General Electric in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on General Electric from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. UBS Group lowered their target price on General Electric from $98.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on General Electric from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on General Electric from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.14.

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of GE stock opened at $91.59 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.21. General Electric has a one year low of $46.55 and a one year high of $94.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.86 billion, a PE ratio of -3,053.00, a PEG ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $21.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.11 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 0.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 6th. General Electric’s payout ratio is -1,066.67%.

General Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.