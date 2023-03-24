AdvisorNet Financial Inc Lowers Position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc reduced its stake in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,296 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 108,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire increased its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 4,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 46,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 116,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 54,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. 70.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDU stock opened at $28.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.74. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.92 and a fifty-two week high of $32.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.67 and a 200-day moving average of $29.97.

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 5.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a $0.2225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.17%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

