TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) Receives Hold Rating from EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $2.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded TCR2 Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Truist Financial cut TCR2 Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered TCR2 Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.45.

Shares of NASDAQ TCRR opened at $1.42 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.45. TCR2 Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $3.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics by 205.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 33,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 22,608 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,532,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,991,000 after purchasing an additional 131,171 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 166.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 9,818 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in TCR2 Therapeutics by 622.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 288,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 248,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in TCR2 Therapeutics by 137.3% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 46,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 27,051 shares during the period. 64.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TCR2 Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage cell therapy company, which engages in the development of biological drugs and engineering T-cells for cancer therapy. It is also involved in the research and collaboration with academic laboratories and industry partners in the field of T-cell immunology, cell therapy, gene editing, and process development.

