TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) Receives Hold Rating from EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $2.00 price target on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded TCR2 Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Truist Financial cut TCR2 Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered TCR2 Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.45.
TCR2 Therapeutics Trading Down 3.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ TCRR opened at $1.42 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.45. TCR2 Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $3.88.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On TCR2 Therapeutics
About TCR2 Therapeutics
TCR2 Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage cell therapy company, which engages in the development of biological drugs and engineering T-cells for cancer therapy. It is also involved in the research and collaboration with academic laboratories and industry partners in the field of T-cell immunology, cell therapy, gene editing, and process development.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TCR2 Therapeutics (TCRR)
- KB Home Strong Results Lift Prices
- Chewy Stock Is Setting Up For Long-Term Profitable Growth
- Why Wall Street Loves These 3 Penny Stocks
- Carvana May Be Able To Reach Profitability This Year
- Low Volume Bunge Plunge Presents an Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.