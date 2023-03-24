AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 15,802 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc cut its stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 42.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,235 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 15,802 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in GSK were worth $746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GSK. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in GSK in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of GSK by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 241,367 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,514,000 after buying an additional 5,518 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GSK in the 1st quarter valued at $467,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of GSK by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,192 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of GSK by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 62,991 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. 13.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GSK opened at $35.22 on Friday. GSK plc has a 12 month low of $28.47 and a 12 month high of $46.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $75.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.3404 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.50%.

GSK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GSK in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of GSK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Bank of America cut shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of GSK in a research report on Sunday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,576.88.

GSK Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

