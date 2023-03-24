AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $811,000 Stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Get Rating) by 20,481.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,557 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,530 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MTUM. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2,697.0% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 6,230 shares during the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $5,165,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Investment CO raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 10,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

BATS MTUM opened at $133.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.84. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $81.37 and a 12 month high of $113.60.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

