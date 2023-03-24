52,050 Shares in ALPS Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:ACES) Purchased by Dudley & Shanley Inc.

Dudley & Shanley Inc. purchased a new position in ALPS Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:ACES – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 52,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,368,000. ALPS Clean Energy ETF makes up about 0.5% of Dudley & Shanley Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Dudley & Shanley Inc. owned 0.43% of ALPS Clean Energy ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.
ACES stock opened at $43.76 on Friday. ALPS Clean Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $42.17 and a 1 year high of $67.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.11 and a 200 day moving average of $52.17.
