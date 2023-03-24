52,050 Shares in ALPS Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:ACES) Purchased by Dudley & Shanley Inc.

Dudley & Shanley Inc. purchased a new position in ALPS Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:ACES – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 52,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,368,000. ALPS Clean Energy ETF makes up about 0.5% of Dudley & Shanley Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Dudley & Shanley Inc. owned 0.43% of ALPS Clean Energy ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

ALPS Clean Energy ETF Price Performance

ACES stock opened at $43.76 on Friday. ALPS Clean Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $42.17 and a 1 year high of $67.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.11 and a 200 day moving average of $52.17.

About ALPS Clean Energy ETF

The ALPS Clean Energy ETF (ACES) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CIBC Atlas Clean Energy index. The fund tracks an index of US- and Canada-listed companies in the clean energy industry. ACES was launched on Jun 29, 2018 and is managed by ALPS.

