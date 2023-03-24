Dudley & Shanley Inc. Sells 4,000 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Dudley & Shanley Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 455,165 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Allison Transmission makes up 4.3% of Dudley & Shanley Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Dudley & Shanley Inc. owned 0.49% of Allison Transmission worth $18,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 82,395 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after buying an additional 3,395 shares in the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 299,219 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,102,000 after buying an additional 2,786 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the 3rd quarter valued at $791,000. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 80.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 23,522 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 10,471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Allison Transmission

In other news, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 4,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total transaction of $206,389.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,583.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 4,761 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total transaction of $206,389.35. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,583.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 4,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $199,980.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $539,528. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,656 shares of company stock valued at $2,308,269. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Allison Transmission Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of ALSN opened at $42.77 on Friday. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.63 and a 12 month high of $50.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.50 and its 200-day moving average is $41.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.31. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 69.32%. The company had revenue of $718.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

Allison Transmission Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ALSN. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Allison Transmission Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium and heavy duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

Featured Stories

