Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,882 Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 12.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 47.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the first quarter worth approximately $327,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 62.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 11,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 57,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ingersoll Rand

In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $1,437,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 189,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,887,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $1,437,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 189,345 shares in the company, valued at $10,887,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 1,742 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $99,294.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,112 shares in the company, valued at $405,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,742 shares of company stock valued at $3,036,794 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ingersoll Rand Stock Down 0.0 %

IR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ingersoll Rand from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $54.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.13 and a beta of 1.43. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.28 and a fifty-two week high of $60.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.67.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is currently 5.41%.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

