Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Invests $216,000 in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 6.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,781,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,933,000 after acquiring an additional 108,815 shares during the period. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter worth approximately $640,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 10.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the period. American National Bank bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 8.9% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 45,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,741 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on ICE shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.91.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Down 0.9 %

In related news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $167,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,251,208.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total transaction of $8,511,644.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,203,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,146,878.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total transaction of $167,680.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,251,208.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ICE opened at $96.53 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $88.60 and a one year high of $136.04. The company has a market capitalization of $53.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.92.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.01). Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.37%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

(Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.