Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $689,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,194 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,056,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,757,495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120,629 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 617.1% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,902,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,239,204,000 after buying an additional 26,593,451 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 190.1% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,219,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $356,352,000 after buying an additional 6,697,550 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 60.3% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,605,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $373,647,000 after buying an additional 3,614,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3,639.2% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,095,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $142,837,000 after buying an additional 3,985,830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM opened at $38.77 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.18. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $33.49 and a twelve month high of $46.78.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

