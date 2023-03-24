Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Holdings Boosted by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 8,068 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 9.5% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 222.9% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 14,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 9,791 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the third quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 118.6% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 230,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,569,000 after buying an additional 125,295 shares during the period. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE OMC opened at $88.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.31 and a 1 year high of $96.52.

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.15. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 41.20%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.96%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Omnicom Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.33.

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advertising, marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operate in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, which are the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

